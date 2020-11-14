Seoul shares likely to gain on returning market confidence in coming week
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Despite pandemic concerns, South Korean stocks are likely to gain in the coming week, as hopes for new coronavirus vaccine development and eased U.S. election uncertainties signaled growing market confidence, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,493.87 points Friday, up 3.2 percent from a week ago.
The weekly gain was largely attributed to foreign investors' growing appetite for risky assets, led by the combination of the Biden effect and Pfizer's promising clinical test results for a COVID-19 vaccine, analysts said.
This week, foreigners bought a net 2.35 trillion won (US$2.11 billion) on the main KOSPI market, while retail investors sold off a net 1.92 trillion won, bourse operator data showed. Institutions offloaded a net 331.7 billion won during the cited period.
The S&P-based volatility index, which exceeded 40 percent at times during the big U.S. election season, steeply dropped below the 25 percent level after the event.
The volatility index represents the market's expectation for volatility over the coming 30 days.
"Stock investors seem to have regained confidence after the U.S. election results were cleared out," said NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
