Microsoft official says N. Korea, Russian hackers attacking COVID-19 vaccine makers

All News 04:40 November 14, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. tech giant Microsoft has detected cyberattacks from three foreign entities, including two from North Korea, against companies and research institutes working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, a company official said Friday, urging government action to protect such facilities.

"In recent months, we've detected cyberattacks from three nation-state actors targeting seven prominent companies directly involved in researching vaccines and treatments for COVID-19," Tom Burt, vice president for customer security and trust, wrote in a blog posted on the Microsoft website.

Burt said the seven companies included "leading pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States."

"The attacks came from Strontium, an actor originating from Russia, and two actors originating from North Korea that we call Zinc and Cerium," he added.

