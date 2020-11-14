Korean-language dailies

-- A Paris Baguette chef baking 'protest' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Bursting in anger without tolerance to criticism; self-reflection looms in ruling party (Kookmin Daily)

-- Are patience, endurance really answer to 'jeonse' crisis? (Donga llbo)

-- Same protest, different blockade amid COVID-19 resurgence (Segye Times)

-- Presidential office sought to significantly under estimate economic value of Wolsong (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Raising published value of properties a clever way to raise taxes' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Whereabouts of cow number 90310 from the roof (Hankyoreh)

-- 2nd big deal for Asiana prepares to take off (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SK, Amazon to join hands, bring fresh changes to online shopping industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Parliament blindly raises spending despite 'super budget' of 556 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

