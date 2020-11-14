Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- A Paris Baguette chef baking 'protest' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Bursting in anger without tolerance to criticism; self-reflection looms in ruling party (Kookmin Daily)
-- Are patience, endurance really answer to 'jeonse' crisis? (Donga llbo)
-- Same protest, different blockade amid COVID-19 resurgence (Segye Times)
-- Presidential office sought to significantly under estimate economic value of Wolsong (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Raising published value of properties a clever way to raise taxes' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Whereabouts of cow number 90310 from the roof (Hankyoreh)
-- 2nd big deal for Asiana prepares to take off (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK, Amazon to join hands, bring fresh changes to online shopping industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Parliament blindly raises spending despite 'super budget' of 556 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)
