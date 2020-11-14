Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 14, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/07 Cloudy 20
Incheon 17/08 Cloudy 20
Suwon 19/05 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 17/02 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 20
Jeonju 20/06 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 21/07 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/12 Sunny 10
Daegu 19/06 Sunny 20
Busan 20/12 Sunny 20
(END)
