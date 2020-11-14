Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

November 14, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/07 Cloudy 20

Incheon 17/08 Cloudy 20

Suwon 19/05 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 17/02 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 20

Jeonju 20/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 21/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 10

Daegu 19/06 Sunny 20

Busan 20/12 Sunny 20

