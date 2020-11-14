4 players, 1 staffer on S. Korean nat'l football team test positive for COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Four players and one staff member on the South Korean men's national football team have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in Austria to play friendly matches.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Saturday that forward Lee Dong-jun, midfielders Kwon Chang-hoon and Hwang In-beom, goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, and an unidentified staffer tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at 5 p.m. Thursday in Austria.
The team has been staying in Vienna since earlier this week to prepare for matches against Mexico on Saturday and Qatar on Tuesday.
The KFA said all five are asymptomatic, and the rest of the team and all other staff members are being quarantined in their hotel rooms.
Those who have tested negative are scheduled to be tested again at 8 a.m. Saturday local time, and the status of the upcoming matches will be determined depending on their results, the KFA added.
