S. Korea confirms another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Saturday it has confirmed another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) in wild birds amid growing concerns over the disease's possible spread to poultry farms.
The fourth outbreak of the highly pathogenic strain of bird flu this year occurred in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The disease was found from a sample of mandarin ducks captured Tuesday.
The government banned the entry of people and vehicles within a 500-meter radius of the location where the sample was collected. A transportation ban was issued on farms within a 10-kilometer range as well.
South Korea has raised its guard against the disease since late October, when it found a highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu near a creek in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul. It was the first avian influenza case in the country in 32 months.
A few days later, authorities confirmed another case in Yongin, near the capital city. The third case was again reported from Cheonan on Tuesday.
Highly pathogenic AI is very contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
South Korea is currently studying six suspected cases from across the nation as well.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
