Dinos chase 1st S. Korean baseball title against defending champs Bears

Having the motivation is one thing, but producing at the plate has been quite another for the Bears. They only batted .213/.259/.299 in four games against the Wiz in the previous series. Oh Jae-il, the 2019 Korean Series MVP, went 1-for-15 with six strikeouts, and was moved down from No. 3 to No. 8 in the lineup. Jose Miguel Fernandez, the two-time reigning hit king, managed only two hits in 17 at-bats. Park Kun-woo was 2-for-11 but batted leadoff in Game 4 because someone had to.