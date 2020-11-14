4 missing, 1 rescued in fishing boat capsizing near border island
All News 19:21 November 14, 2020
INCHEON, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat capsized in waters near a northwestern border island Saturday, leaving four people missing, the Coast Guard said.
The 12-ton vessel was overturned in waters 43 kilometers from the border island of Soyeonpyeong at 6:07 p.m., the authorities said.
Four of the crew went missing, while one was rescued by a nearby boat.
The Coast Guard is currently searching the scene of the accident to find the missing.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
