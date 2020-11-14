(LEAD) 4 missing, 1 rescued in fishing boat capsizing near border island
(ATTN: ADDS photo; UPDATES throughout)
INCHEON, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A fishing boat capsized in waters near a northwestern border island Saturday, leaving four people missing, the Coast Guard said.
The 12-ton vessel was overturned in waters 43 kilometers from the border island of Soyeonpyeong at 6:07 p.m., the authorities said. The cause of the capsizing was not immediately known.
Four of the crew went missing, while one was rescued by a nearby boat.
The Coast Guard is currently searching the scene of the accident to find the missing.
"We have deployed patrol ships to find the missing. As soon as the search operation is over, we will investigate the cause of the accident," a Coast Guard official said.
The scene of the accident is 23 km southwest of the Northern Limit Line, a de facto inter-Korean sea border.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
