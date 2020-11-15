S. Korea lose to Mexico in football friendly marred by COVID-19 outbreak

The 38th-ranked South Korea conceded three goals in a three-minute span against world No. 11 in the second half at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna, on Saturday (local time), frittering away a 1-0 lead built by forward Hwang Ui-jo in the 21st minute. Defender Kwon Kyung-won had the other South Korean goal in the 87th.