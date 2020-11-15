Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 15, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/08 Cloudy 20

Incheon 15/10 Cloudy 20

Suwon 17/06 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 18/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/08 Cloudy 10

Jeju 20/13 Sunny 60

Daegu 19/07 Sunny 0

Busan 20/12 Cloudy 0
