Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 15, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/08 Cloudy 20
Incheon 15/10 Cloudy 20
Suwon 17/06 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 18/07 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/08 Cloudy 10
Jeju 20/13 Sunny 60
Daegu 19/07 Sunny 0
Busan 20/12 Cloudy 0
(END)
