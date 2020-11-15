PM 'seriously' mulls toughening social distancing amid spike in virus cases
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Sunday that the government is "seriously" considering toughening the social distancing scheme for the greater Seoul area and the eastern province of Gangwon as new coronavirus cases have risen sharply.
During a government anti-pandemic meeting, Chung also said that the government has issued a "preliminary warning" for the two regions ahead of enforcing tougher social distancing measures.
South Korea earlier reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second straight day that the number has exceeded the 200 mark. It also represented the eighth consecutive day that the number has stayed in the triple digits.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
