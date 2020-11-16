Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 November 16, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon proposes talks with Tokyo, saying 2 countries should closely cooperate so that Tokyo Olympics are held safely (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Spy agency's 'hidden special activities funds' reach 600 bln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- 490,000 on edge as COVID-19 spreads again ahead of national college entrance exam (Donga llbo)
-- 'Mega FTA' affecting 30 pct of world population opens (Seoul Shinmun)
-- A 'mega FTA' is born ... Moon says deal to 'help recover multilateralism'(Segye Times)
-- Fine dust from China begins again (Chosun Ilbo)
-- PM calls in presidential official over dispute between justice minister, prosecutor-general (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chance for Seoul, Tokyo to make resolution has arrived amid geopolitical transitions in Northeast Asia (Hankyoreh)
-- World's biggest FTA signed, opening doors to market of 2.2 bln people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea has long way to go in eco-friendly cars (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Is S. Korea ready to go carbon neutral by 2050? (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea joins world's largest free trade pact (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea joins 14 nations in world's largest free trade deal (Korea Herald)
-- Moon seeks to revive nuclear talks at Tokyo Olympics (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!