Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon proposes talks with Tokyo, saying 2 countries should closely cooperate so that Tokyo Olympics are held safely (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Spy agency's 'hidden special activities funds' reach 600 bln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- 490,000 on edge as COVID-19 spreads again ahead of national college entrance exam (Donga llbo)
-- 'Mega FTA' affecting 30 pct of world population opens (Seoul Shinmun)
-- A 'mega FTA' is born ... Moon says deal to 'help recover multilateralism'(Segye Times)
-- Fine dust from China begins again (Chosun Ilbo)
-- PM calls in presidential official over dispute between justice minister, prosecutor-general (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chance for Seoul, Tokyo to make resolution has arrived amid geopolitical transitions in Northeast Asia (Hankyoreh)
-- World's biggest FTA signed, opening doors to market of 2.2 bln people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea has long way to go in eco-friendly cars (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Is S. Korea ready to go carbon neutral by 2050? (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea joins world's largest free trade pact (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea joins 14 nations in world's largest free trade deal (Korea Herald)
-- Moon seeks to revive nuclear talks at Tokyo Olympics (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul braces for rallies amid virus resurgence
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea lose to Mexico in football friendly marred by COVID-19 outbreak
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases in S. Korea exceed 200 as gov't mulls enhancing social distancing