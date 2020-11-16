Ncsoft Q3 net profit up 34.3 pct. to 152.5 bln won
All News 08:06 November 16, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 152.5 billion won (US$136.7 million), up 34.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 68.9 percent on-year to 217.7 billion won. Revenue increased 47.1 percent to 585.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul braces for rallies amid virus resurgence
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea lose to Mexico in football friendly marred by COVID-19 outbreak
-
5
Obama says improved attitude toward U.S. allowed 'robust sanctions' against N. Korea