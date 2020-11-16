Big Hit Entertainment Q3 net income up 91.5 pct. to 27.2 bln won
All News 08:40 November 16, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 27.2 billion won (US$24.4 million), up 91.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 72.8 percent on-year to 40.1 billion won. Revenue increased 54.3 percent to 190 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul braces for rallies amid virus resurgence
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea lose to Mexico in football friendly marred by COVID-19 outbreak
-
5
Obama says improved attitude toward U.S. allowed 'robust sanctions' against N. Korea