Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Big Hit Entertainment Q3 net income up 91.5 pct. to 27.2 bln won

All News 08:40 November 16, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 27.2 billion won (US$24.4 million), up 91.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 72.8 percent on-year to 40.1 billion won. Revenue increased 54.3 percent to 190 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!