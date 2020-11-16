LG ramps up TV production in Mexico for year-end shopping season
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, said Monday it has ramped up TV production in Mexico to cope with rising demand in North America ahead of the year-end shopping season.
LG's TV plant in Reynosa, northeastern Mexico, has recently expanded its production volume by 30 percent from a year ago so that it can meet demand in the North American market for Black Friday and the Christmas shopping season.
All of the LG TVs produced in Mexico are sold in North America.
LG said its Mexico plant has been in full-operation since July with day and night production. Last year, the company began full-operation around August.
According to market researcher Omdia, global OLED TV shipments are expected to surpass 1 million units in the fourth quarter. Around 904,000 OLED TVs were sold worldwide in the third quarter.
In particular, Omdia projected OLED TV shipments in North America in the fourth quarter to increase 20 percent from a year ago, as TV demand is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
LG is the world's second-largest TV vendor and the largest maker of OLED TVs.
LG's home entertainment division, which covers the company's TV business, logged sales of 3.67 trillion won (US$3.3 billion) in the third quarter, up 14.3 percent from a year earlier, while its operating profit jumped 13.2 percent on-year to 326.6 billion won over the cited period.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul braces for rallies amid virus resurgence
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea lose to Mexico in football friendly marred by COVID-19 outbreak