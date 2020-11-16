Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:23 November 16, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/06 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/12 Sunny 60
Jeonju 20/07 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 22/08 Cloudy 20
Jeju 20/15 Rain 20
Daegu 20/06 Sunny 0
Busan 21/11 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
5
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(LEAD) BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Song
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
5
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
1
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul braces for rallies amid virus resurgence
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea lose to Mexico in football friendly marred by COVID-19 outbreak
-
5
Obama says improved attitude toward U.S. allowed 'robust sanctions' against N. Korea