Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:23 November 16, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 18/12 Sunny 60

Jeonju 20/07 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 22/08 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/15 Rain 20

Daegu 20/06 Sunny 0

Busan 21/11 Cloudy 10

(END)

