More than 70 pct of S. Koreans support 'no mask' fine: poll
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- More than seven out of every 10 South Koreans support the government's fine imposed on those not wearing masks in public spaces, a public opinion survey showed Monday.
A new rule came into force last Friday, subjecting those who fail to wear a mask in public to a 100,000 won (US$90) fine, as the country steps up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
According to the poll conducted last Friday on 500 people aged 18 or above by Realmeter, 72 percent of the respondents said the fine penalty was "appropriate."
A total of 24.8 percent responded that the penalty was "excessive," while the remaining 3.2 percent said they were not sure.
An affirmative response to the "no mask" fine accounted for more than half of the respondents across all regions, age groups or political parties they support.
Among those who support the ruling Democratic Party, the approval rating came in at 89.4 percent, while the corresponding rate was 55.9 percent among the supporters of the main opposition People Power Party, the poll also showed.
The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent, with the margin of error at plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
