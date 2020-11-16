SK Telecom pursues e-commerce biz with Amazon in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Monday it is partnering with Amazon.com, Inc. to allow South Koreans to have easier access to products on the U.S. e-commerce giant's platform.
The carrier said users of its e-commerce unit 11Street Co. can directly purchase the U.S. company's products on its platform. It did not provide a specific time frame for the service's launch.
SK Telecom said it has also made an agreement with Amazon so that the U.S. tech giant has the right to acquire a stake in 11Street based on the South Korean e-commerce company's progress in the local market.
The announcement comes as SK Telecom is currently planning an initial public offering (IPO) for 11Street.
The carrier said in its third-quarter conference call that the e-commerce unit is among its list of subsidiaries, such as new mobility spinoff T map Mobility Co., that will pursue IPOs.
The e-commerce unit's sales reached 135.7 billion won (US$122.7 million) in the third quarter, up 8 percent from a year earlier, according to SK Telecom.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
4
Korean Air to buy Asiana, emerges as world's 10th-largest airline
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul braces for rallies amid virus resurgence