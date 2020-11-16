Multiple affiliates to spin off from LG Group: sources
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- LG Group is likely to spin off multiple affiliates, people familiar with the matter said Monday, with an uncle of the conglomerate's chief taking the leadership of the spun-off companies.
Koo Bon-joon, an uncle of current LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and a younger brother of late LG Group chief Koo Bon-moo, is expected to take control of multiple LG affiliates, including LG International Corp., LG Hausys Ltd., and Pantos Co., which are expected to be spun off from the country's fourth-largest conglomerate, the sources said.
LG Group is reportedly planning to hold a board meeting later this month to determine a spin-off plan that allows Bon-joon to establish his own business group.
LG Group has a tradition in which the eldest son of the group chief inherits the management power of the conglomerate, while brothers of the chief create their own business groups with spin-off companies after the group leader's death.
Conglomerates like LS Group, LIG Group and Heesung Group were all founded under LG's management tradition.
Speculation over another LG Group spin-off has been rising after Bon-moo died in 2018.
Industry insiders expect that Bon-joon will use his 7.72 percent stake in LG Corp. worth 1 trillion won (US$900 million) to acquire LG International and LG Hausys.
LG Corp., the holding company of LG Group, currently holds a 25 percent stake in LG International, a trading affiliate of the group, and a 34 percent stake in LG Hausys, a major construction material maker.
LG International, meanwhile, holds a 51 percent stake in Pantos, which covers the group's overseas logistics business.
Industry observers speculate that Bon-joon may also take over Silicon Works Co., LG's fabless chip design unit, and LG MMA Corp., a chemical material producer, to create a large business group.
Such a spin-off plan would make LG Group focus more on its main businesses, like electronics, chemicals, household care and telecom.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul braces for rallies amid virus resurgence
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea lose to Mexico in football friendly marred by COVID-19 outbreak