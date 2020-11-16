Today in Korean history
Nov. 17
1905 -- Japan signs the Protectorate Treaty with Korea's Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), which leads to Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. The treaty was enforced despite opposition from the Korean Emperor Kojong and ended the era of ruling dynasties in Korea.
The treaty stripped Korea of its rights to sign international agreements, and a Japanese resident-general was dispatched to the peninsula to take charge of all diplomatic relations.
2006 -- South Korea signs a deal with Vietnam to provide US$35 million to build a hospital in central Vietnam. The donation, initially pledged during President Roh Moo-hyun's state visit to Hanoi in 2004, was the largest-ever overseas grant by the Seoul government.
2015 -- North Korea repatriates a 48-year-old South Korean man who crossed into the communist country over the border with China earlier in the year. He was handed over to the South through the truce village of Panmunjom on the inter-Korean border.
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
2
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
4
Korean Air to buy Asiana, emerges as world's 10th-largest airline
-
5
With virus resurgence in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province, tougher distancing rules imminent