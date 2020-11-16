Samsung's dishwasher sales top 1 million units this year
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday its dishwasher sales this year have topped 1 million units amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.
The South Korean tech giant said global sales of its dishwashers surpassed 1 million units as of the second week of November, with strong performances reported in the United States and Europe.
Its expanded lineup of dishwashers and upgraded features led to robust sales, according to Samsung. In Europe, the company said its strong sales were accompanied by increased demand for kitchen appliance package deals, which includes products like refrigerators and ovens.
In South Korea, Samsung said its dishwasher sales in the third quarter quadrupled from a year ago after releasing a new model in June.
Samsung introduced BESPOKE dishwashers that allow users to select door panels based on their design preferences.
The company said it plans to sell BESPOKE dishwashers in foreign markets in the future to boost sales.
