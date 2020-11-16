Military to toughen social distancing rules in capital, Gangwon regions
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Monday it will strengthen social distancing rules for military units in the Seoul metropolitan area and the eastern province of Gangwon following a series of coronavirus infections reported in the regions.
Starting Tuesday, a social distancing scheme of Level 1.5 will be in place for two weeks in the regions, under which troops will be ordered to minimize events, business meetings and trips, with visits to nightlife facilities banned, according to the ministry.
Officers in the Gangwon region will be subject to stronger rules and ordered to stay home after work during the period, it said.
The decision was made during an emergency meeting presided over by Defense Minister Suh Wook earlier in the day involving major military commanders as South Korea is considering raising social distancing measures by one notch across the nation, with daily new virus cases hovering above 200 for a third consecutive day.
"(The minister) expressed concerns over the spread of the virus during the winter season, with increases in local infections and virus cases in barracks, and ordered the devising of preventive measures," the ministry said in release.
Another civilian employee, based in the northeastern county of Inje, has tested positive for the virus as of Monday, raising the total infections among the military population to 197.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 223 more virus cases, bringing the total caseload to 28,769.
