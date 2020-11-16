Defense ministry arranging phone talks between Minister Suh, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Miller
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is in talks with the United States to arrange phone talks between Defense Minister Suh Wook and acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, the ministry said Monday.
Miller took office as the acting Pentagon chief last week after U.S. President Donald Trump fired Mark Esper, just days after his election defeat to former Vice President Joe Biden. Esper was sworn in as secretary of defense in June last year.
"Phone talks with acting Defense Secretary Miller had been scheduled but postponed at the request of the U.S. side. As far as I know, talks will be held in the near future," deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing.
The acting secretary has held a series of phone calls with defense chiefs of Britain, Germany, France and Japan on Friday, and vowed to boost defense cooperation with the countries.
