Incheon to host first international ocean forum this week

The Incheon International Ocean Forum (IIOF) 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Incheon metropolitan government and organized by the Incheon Port Authority and South Korea's key newswire Yonhap News Agency, is to take place at Songdo Convensia in Incheon, just 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Thursday and Friday under the theme of "New Normal, Reboot Ocean Industries," they said.