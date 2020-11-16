DaelimInd 83,100 UP 2,000

KiaMtr 59,700 UP 500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15950 UP400

Donga Socio Holdings 125,500 DN 1,500

SK hynix 98,000 UP 8,300

Youngpoong 512,000 DN 1,000

Asiana Airlines 5,570 UP 1,280

HANWHA LIFE 2,040 UP 145

HyundaiEng&Const 33,100 UP 600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,350 DN 150

SamsungF&MIns 195,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,450 UP 150

Kogas 29,250 UP 150

HANJINKAL 82,200 UP 4,400

Hanwha 27,050 UP 400

KAL 26,950 UP 3,000

Hyundai M&F INS 24,450 UP 50

DB HiTek 34,700 UP 150

CJ 80,700 UP 400

JWPHARMA 32,450 DN 50

LGInt 19,200 UP 750

DongkukStlMill 7,120 UP 420

SBC 10,250 UP 250

Daesang 25,450 UP 400

SKNetworks 4,805 UP 15

ORION Holdings 13,200 UP 50

LotteFood 316,500 UP 3,500

NEXENTIRE 5,790 UP 170

CHONGKUNDANG 160,500 UP 1,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,000 UP 600

ShinhanGroup 33,200 UP 950

HITEJINRO 34,200 UP 700

Yuhan 63,500 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 49,200 UP 650

LG Corp. 74,500 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 79,600 DN 800

BoryungPharm 16,400 0

L&L 10,950 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 53,700 UP 700

