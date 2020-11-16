Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 November 16, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DaelimInd 83,100 UP 2,000
KiaMtr 59,700 UP 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15950 UP400
Donga Socio Holdings 125,500 DN 1,500
SK hynix 98,000 UP 8,300
Youngpoong 512,000 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 5,570 UP 1,280
HANWHA LIFE 2,040 UP 145
HyundaiEng&Const 33,100 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,350 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 195,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,450 UP 150
Kogas 29,250 UP 150
HANJINKAL 82,200 UP 4,400
Hanwha 27,050 UP 400
KAL 26,950 UP 3,000
Hyundai M&F INS 24,450 UP 50
DB HiTek 34,700 UP 150
CJ 80,700 UP 400
JWPHARMA 32,450 DN 50
LGInt 19,200 UP 750
DongkukStlMill 7,120 UP 420
SBC 10,250 UP 250
Daesang 25,450 UP 400
SKNetworks 4,805 UP 15
ORION Holdings 13,200 UP 50
LotteFood 316,500 UP 3,500
NEXENTIRE 5,790 UP 170
CHONGKUNDANG 160,500 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,000 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 33,200 UP 950
HITEJINRO 34,200 UP 700
Yuhan 63,500 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 49,200 UP 650
LG Corp. 74,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 79,600 DN 800
BoryungPharm 16,400 0
L&L 10,950 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,700 UP 700
(MORE)

