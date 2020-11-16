KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,100 UP 1,100
Hyosung 79,100 UP 200
Shinsegae 237,000 UP 7,000
Nongshim 299,500 UP 500
SGBC 34,700 UP 2,100
TaekwangInd 793,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,460 DN 80
AmoreG 48,400 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 179,000 UP 1,500
KCC 168,500 UP 5,000
SKBP 168,000 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 23,850 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,100 DN 400
SK Discovery 66,500 DN 400
NHIS 10,900 UP 500
LS 58,400 UP 1,800
GC Corp 363,500 DN 8,000
GS E&C 31,500 UP 1,100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 485,500 DN 15,500
LOTTE 32,950 UP 750
Binggrae 56,100 UP 100
GCH Corp 34,000 DN 800
LotteChilsung 90,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,620 UP 20
POSCO 239,000 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,900 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 176,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,900 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,070 DN 30
DB INSURANCE 46,800 UP 500
SamsungElec 66,300 UP 3,100
KPIC 230,000 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,550 UP 100
SKC 81,100 DN 700
GS Retail 33,750 UP 50
Ottogi 557,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 65,100 UP 600
F&F 91,500 DN 1,400
