KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,740 UP 165
HtlShilla 80,700 UP 300
Hanmi Science 53,700 0
SamsungElecMech 154,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 94,200 UP 400
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,300 UP 50
KSOE 98,900 UP 6,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,400 DN 800
OCI 65,800 UP 400
LS ELECTRIC 53,800 DN 1,200
KorZinc 386,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,360 UP 350
SYC 52,000 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 40,000 UP 3,700
IS DONGSEO 43,400 UP 750
S-Oil 66,800 UP 3,000
LG Innotek 157,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 272,500 UP 6,000
HMM 14,100 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 46,950 UP 750
KumhoPetrochem 138,000 DN 500
Mobis 245,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,600 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 UP 150
S-1 83,400 UP 200
Hanchem 173,000 UP 10,000
DWS 30,900 DN 350
UNID 45,450 UP 400
KEPCO 21,100 DN 250
SamsungSecu 38,250 UP 3,000
KG DONGBU STL 8,670 UP 100
SKTelecom 232,000 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 53,300 DN 500
HyundaiElev 40,100 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 UP 200
Hanon Systems 13,550 0
SK 219,000 UP 10,000
DAEKYO 3,860 UP 5
GKL 14,050 DN 300
Handsome 29,950 UP 650
(MORE)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
GFriend returns with sassy disco for 3rd full album 'Walpurgis Night'
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
2
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
4
Korean Air to buy Asiana, emerges as world's 10th-largest airline
-
5
With virus resurgence in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province, tougher distancing rules imminent