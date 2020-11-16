KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 74,600 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,700 0
IBK 9,150 UP 130
NamhaeChem 8,350 UP 30
DONGSUH 30,000 UP 500
BGF 4,665 UP 70
SamsungEng 12,950 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 UP 3,500
PanOcean 4,230 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 32,400 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 21,650 UP 400
KT 23,500 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 15,750 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,500 UP 1,300
KT&G 84,800 UP 100
DHICO 15,750 DN 700
LG Display 14,950 UP 200
Kangwonland 22,450 UP 50
NAVER 278,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 362,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 800,000 DN 8,000
DSME 26,150 UP 1,950
DSINFRA 8,570 DN 40
DWEC 3,595 UP 70
Donga ST 87,700 DN 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 367,000 UP 500
DongwonF&B 177,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 29,200 0
LGH&H 1,562,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 677,000 DN 28,000
KEPCO E&C 16,750 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,800 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 35,550 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,850 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 86,500 UP 900
Celltrion 288,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 24,800 UP 100
