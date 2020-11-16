KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,100 UP 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,200 UP 300
KIH 77,200 UP 3,200
LOTTE Himart 32,250 0
GS 38,050 UP 1,550
CJ CGV 21,950 UP 450
LIG Nex1 29,900 UP 300
Fila Holdings 44,400 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,500 UP 1,850
AMOREPACIFIC 174,500 DN 500
LF 15,750 DN 50
FOOSUNG 10,050 UP 240
SK Innovation 155,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 26,550 UP 650
KBFinancialGroup 45,700 UP 750
Hansae 17,600 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 69,900 UP 4,600
Youngone Corp 31,150 UP 1,900
KOLON IND 38,100 UP 150
HanmiPharm 283,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 6,020 UP 40
emart 161,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,750 DN 450
DoubleUGames 61,700 UP 300
CUCKOO 97,500 UP 1,500
COSMAX 100,500 DN 10,500
MANDO 44,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 758,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 60,500 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 32,150 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,250 UP 650
Netmarble 125,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S257500 UP6500
ORION 112,500 0
BGF Retail 140,500 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 400,000 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 21,200 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 9,890 UP 120
