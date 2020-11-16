Moon calls for closer gov't-ruling party cooperation over Korean New Deal
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday urged closer cooperation between the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and his administration for the success of his Korean New Deal policy, calling the initiative a key to the nation's future.
Moon made the remarks while presiding over the third strategy meeting on the Korean New Deal program, aimed at creating jobs and developing the nation's future growth engines, at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul.
The meeting was attended by 48 top officials from the ruling party, the government and the presidential office, including DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon. The first New Deal strategy meeting held in September reviewed the concept of the new policy initiative, while provincial governors and metropolitan city mayors attended the second strategy meeting last month to set regional balance as the basic direction of the New Deal policy.
"The Korean New Deal has repeatedly evolved, and it has now entered a phase of full-scale implementation following the stage of planning. The ruling party is at the center of the evolution and development of the Korean New Deal," Moon said.
"The digital revolution and the green revolution are major transformations in the history of civilization. They are a task of the era that transcends borders as well as ideologies and political factions. It cannot be avoided, and there is no other choice," he stressed.
Reiterating the spirit of the Korean New Deal, such as economic stimulation through a shift to a digital and low-carbon economy and inclusive transformation through the establishment of safety nets, Moon said the role of the ruling party and the National Assembly is very important.
