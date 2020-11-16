Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. ambassador congratulates four Korean Americans on winning U.S. House elections

All News 17:35 November 16, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris on Monday congratulated four Korean American politicians on their election to the House of Representatives in general elections earlier this month.

"Congratulations to @YoungKimCA and @MichelleSteelCA who were just declared victors in U.S. Congressional races in California, joining @StricklandforWA & @AndyKimNJ as 4 Korean-Americans in the U.S. Congress -- a first," he tweeted.

Republicans Young Kim and Michelle Park Steel won the 39th and 48th districts in Orange County, California, respectively, joining Democrat Marilyn Strickland, who won the 10th district in Washington, to become the first Korean American women to serve in Congress in its 230-year history.

Democrat Andy Kim won his race in New Jersey's 3rd district.

This image, captured from U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris' Twitter account, shows the four Korean American politicians who won their seats in the Nov. 3 U.S. House elections: (from L to R) Democrat Marilyn Strickland of Washington's 10th District, Republican Young Kim of California's 39th District, Democrat Andy Kim of New Jersey's 3rd District and Republican Michelle Steel of California's 48th District. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

