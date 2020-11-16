Asiana turns to profit in Q3 on robust cargo demand
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's No. 2 carrier, said Monday it swung to the black in the third quarter from a year earlier as increased cargo volume offset its sluggish passenger sales.
Asiana posted a net profit of 2.3 billion won (US$2.1 million) in the July-September period, compared with a net loss of 232.5 billion won in the same period last year, the company said in a release
Its operating loss narrowed to 5.8 billion won in the third quarter from an operating loss of 57 billion won a year ago, and sales tumbled 53.2 percent on-year to 731 billion won over the cited period.
Asiana said strong cargo demand for electronics, medical supplies helped offset a sharp decline in passenger travel amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
Asiana has suspended most of its flights on international routes since March, as more than 180 countries and territories closed their borders or imposed entry restrictions on incoming passengers amid virus fears.
The company expects passenger demand will remain sluggish in the fourth quarter due to the prolonged pandemic, but seasonal cargo delivery demand for semiconductors, auto parts and e-commerce goods will help support the bottom line.
The carrier said it has been preparing the delivery of new coronavirus vaccines and treatments once they are ready to use on patients, which need the cold supply chain to prevent spoiling.
"The company will increase cargo delivery in the peak season in the fourth quarter to strengthen the cargo business," Asiana said in a statement.
Shares of Asiana skyrocketed the daily limit of 30 percent to 5,570 won in the Seoul bourse on Monday, versus KOSPI's 2 percent gain, after its bigger rival Korean Air Co. announced that it would acquire the cash-strapped airline for 1.8 trillion won.
The earnings report was released after the market closing.
In September, Asiana's creditors decided to end a drawn-out deal to sell the troubled carrier to a consortium led by HDC Hyundai Development Co. over differences over terms of the deal amid the extended pandemic.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
5
Rolling Stone to launch Korean edition starting Nov.
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
3
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections
-
4
Korean Air to buy Asiana, emerges as world's 10th-largest airline
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day