Former presidential security adviser named chief of state-run think tank
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ki-jung, a former senior aide to President Moon Jae-in for national security affairs, has been tapped as the new head of a think tank operating under the state spy agency, officials said Monday.
The Institute for National Security Strategy (INSS), affiliated with the National Intelligence Service, held a board meeting on the day and picked Kim as its head, according to INSS officials. He plans to assume the post later this week, they added.
In 2017, Kim was appointed as the deputy director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, but offered to resign less than two weeks later amid rumors of his misconduct while working as a professor at Seoul's Yonsei University.
The INSS chief post remains vacant after professor Jo Dong-ho resigned in July this year.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
5
Rolling Stone to launch Korean edition starting Nov.
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
3
Korean Air to buy Asiana, emerges as world's 10th-largest airline
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
5
(LEAD) New infections exceed 200 for 2nd day on cluster infections