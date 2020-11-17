No. of S. Korean students in U.S. shrinks amid COVID-19 pandemic
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean students in the United States dropped from a year earlier this year, a U.S. report showed Monday, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a plunge in number of travelers between the two countries.
However, the number of U.S. students in South Korea has jumped sharply over the same period, according to the report from the U.S. State Department.
In the 2019-2020 school year, the number of South Korean students enrolled in U.S. schools came to 40,809, down 4.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the report, jointly published by the U.S. Institute of International Education (IIE).
The number still marks the third-largest after those from China and India at 372,532 and 193,124, respectively.
The IIE did not offer reasons for the drop, only noting the overall number of foreign students in the U.S. slipped 1.8 percent to about 1.07 million.
"Despite a slight decline (1.8%) in the number of international students in the United States during the 2019/2020 academic year, this group still represents 5.5% of all students in U.S. higher education," it said in a press release.
The number of Americans students in South Korea, on the other hand, jumped 16 percent over the cited period to 4,558, making South Korea the 16th largest destination for American students going abroad for higher education.
The 16-percent hike also marks the sharpest increase for any of the top 25 destination countries for U.S. students, according to the report.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
5
Rolling Stone to launch Korean edition starting Nov.
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
3
Korean Air to buy Asiana, emerges as world's 10th-largest airline
-
4
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week