(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 17)

South Korea, an export-oriented economy, will be able to utilize the pact as an opportunity to make another leap forward. According to the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP), the launch of the RCEP will increase Korea's economic growth by 0.41 percent to 0.51 percent over the next 10 years. It also predicted the country will see another 0.1 percent growth once India, now staying away from the pact, joins.