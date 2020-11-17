(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 17)

The question of building a new airport in the southeast region to meet increasing air traffic demand in the area was reviewed since the Roh Moo-hyun administration in 2006. After many twists and turns, the conservative Park Geun-hye administration in 2016 decided to expand the existing airport in Gimhae after commissioning a feasibility study from ADP Ingénierie, a French consulting and engineering company. The recommendation of the study was to expand Gimhae Airport, and Gadeok Island was pushed to third place due to heavy reclamation costs needed.