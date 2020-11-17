Slumping batter seen as key player in baseball championship series

Doosan Bears' first baseman Oh Jae-il is coming into the Korean Series against the NC Dinos, which starts Tuesday, mired in an abysmal slump. He batted 2-for-9 with a home run in a two-game sweep of the LG Twins in the first round. And then Oh looked completely lost at the plate against the KT Wiz in the next round, batting 1-for-15 with six strikeouts. Oh was moved down from No. 3 to No. 8 in the lineup in clinching Game 4.

