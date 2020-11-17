(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Army chief, discusses alliance, cooperation
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook met with U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville Tuesday and discussed ways to further boost military cooperation and the bilateral alliance, Seoul's defense ministry said.
McConville arrived in South Korea late Monday for a three-day stay as part of his Asian trip, according to military officials.
During the meeting in Seoul, Suh noted the U.S. Army's contribution to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia and asked for close coordination for a staunch combined readiness posture to support diplomatic efforts for peace with North Korea, according to the ministry.
McConville reaffirmed the significance of the Korea-U.S. alliance for regional peace and pledged to strive to further develop it "in a mutually beneficial and future-oriented manner," it added.
Ahead of his meeting with Suh, McConville held talks with his Korean counterpart, Gen. Nam Yeong-shin, and discussed ways to boost exchanges and cooperation between their militaries, according to Nam's office.
Earlier, the U.S. Army said that the general would discuss how the ROK-U.S. Armies can remain ready to meet the security needs of the region.
"Gen. McConville recognizes that the Republic of Korea and U.S. Armies have stood side by side to safeguard the peninsula and the region for more than 70 years," Lt. Col. Curtis Kellogg, public affairs officer to the chief of staff of the Army, said in a statement.
McConville also plans to visit American soldiers stationed in South Korea to thank them for their contribution to the bilateral alliance, according to the statement.
