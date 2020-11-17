Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:35 November 17, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/11 Sunny 60

Incheon 17/12 Sunny 60

Suwon 18/09 Sunny 60

Cheongju 21/11 Sunny 60

Daejeon 21/10 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 17/06 Sunny 60

Gangneung 21/12 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 21/10 Sunny 60

Gwangju 22/12 Sunny 60

Jeju 24/17 Sunny 60

Daegu 20/08 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/15 Sunny 60

(END)

