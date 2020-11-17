Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:35 November 17, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/11 Sunny 60
Incheon 17/12 Sunny 60
Suwon 18/09 Sunny 60
Cheongju 21/11 Sunny 60
Daejeon 21/10 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 17/06 Sunny 60
Gangneung 21/12 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 21/10 Sunny 60
Gwangju 22/12 Sunny 60
Jeju 24/17 Sunny 60
Daegu 20/08 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/15 Sunny 60
