Military strengthens social distancing rules in capital, Gangwon regions
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The military toughened the social distancing rules for units in the Seoul metropolitan area and the eastern province of Gangwon on Tuesday following a series of coronavirus infections reported in the regions.
A social distancing scheme of Level 1.5 will remain in place for the next two weeks at the units, under which troops are ordered to minimize events, business meetings and trips, with visits to nightlife facilities banned, according to the defense ministry.
Officers in the Gangwon region are subject to stronger rules and ordered to stay home after work during the period, the ministry said.
The toughened measures came as South Korea is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19, with cluster infections piling up across the country.
Defense Minister Suh Wook convened an emergency meeting Monday and ordered commanders to come up with measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.
The military reported 197 virus cases among its population as of Monday.
The government also announced Tuesday it will raise the social distancing level in the greater Seoul area to 1.5 starting Thursday.
