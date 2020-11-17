S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid continued spread of pandemic
All News 09:30 November 17, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Tuesday it extended the special advisory recommending against traveling overseas, as the coronavirus pandemic is continuing.
The advisory, now effective until Dec. 17, also calls for South Koreans to cancel their trips and for those staying outside of the country to take extra precautions. The measure was first imposed in March.
The ministry said the extension was made as a substantial number of countries maintain their entry restrictions and flight suspensions amid the continued spread of COVID-19.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
