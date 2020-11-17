BTS' 'Dynamite' music video tops 600 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The music video of "Dynamite," K-pop superstar BTS' latest single, has surpassed 600 million views on YouTube, its agency said Tuesday.
The dance video reached the milestone Monday midnight, nearly three months after it was released on the video-sharing site on Aug. 21, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
It is BTS' ninth video to have achieved the feat, following "DNA," "Boy With Luv," "Fake Love," "MIC Drop Remix," "Fire," "Blood Sweat & Tears" and "Dope."
The disco-pop single "Dynamite" has been breaking records since its release, garnering three Guinness World Records (GWR) titles -- the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.
The septet's first English-language song has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven straight weeks, including three No. 1 positions.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
Rolling Stone to launch Korean edition starting Nov.
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
2
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week
-
5
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square