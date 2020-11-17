BLACKPINK's 'Ice Cream' racks up 400 mln views on YouTube
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's music video "Ice Cream" has topped 400 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Tuesday.
The music video hit the milestone around 2 p.m. Monday, some 80 days after its release, according to YG Entertainment.
It is the quartet's 10th music video that has surpassed the 400 million mark on the global video-sharing website.
"Ice Cream," featuring Selena Gomez, is a bubblegum pop track off the band's latest album, titled "The Album."
The song debuted at No. 13 on Billboard's main singles chart in September, the highest position ever attained by a K-pop girl group, and remained on the chart for eight weeks.
BLACKPINK is currently the second most-subscribed global musician on YouTube, with 53.1 million subscribers, following Justin Bieber. The group now has a total of 22 music videos with over 100 million views.
Last week, the quartet was chosen as "the biggest band in the world" on Bloomberg's Pop Star Power Rankings, a first for an Asian musical act.
