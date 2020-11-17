(LEAD) Navy provides facial masks, hand sanitizers to Philippines
(ATTN: CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Navy provided 10,000 facial masks and 2,000 units of hand sanitizers to the Philippines on Tuesday to express thanks to the country for fighting alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, it said.
The Navy's task group on an annual cruise training delivered the antivirus items to the Southeast Asian country's Conrado Yap ship in waters near Manila, according to the military.
The Filipino patrol ship was named after a late Army captain who was killed during the war. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the war's outbreak.
After the delivery, the navies of the two countries conducted joint maritime drills, it said.
The Navy's task group, consisting of the 4,400-ton destroyer Kang Gam-chan and the 10,000-ton logistics support ship Soyang, set sail for a 72-day journey from the southern island of Jeju last month with 540 sailors, including 147 naval cadets, aboard.
The group originally planned to make its first call in Manila, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"When the Korean War broke out, the Philippines was the first among Asian countries to send ground forces to support us. Blooming young people were sacrificed while fighting to protect the freedom of South Korea," R. Adm. Kim Gyeong-cheol, chief of the group, said, vowing to forever remember their sacrifice.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 4th day; tougher virus curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
5
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square