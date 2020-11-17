(LEAD) Chipmakers rally on recovery hopes, foreign buying: analysts
(ATTN: UPDATES figures in paras 3-4, 6)
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Share prices in South Korean chipmakers are expected to rise further as investors bet on a recovery in the memory chip market next year, analysts here said Tuesday.
South Korea's two largest chipmakers -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. -- have been skyrocketing in recent weeks with foreigners' buying spree.
SK hynix continued its rally on Tuesday after touching a nine-month high on the previous day. It climbed 0.1 percent to 98,100 won (US$88), extending its winning streak to six straight days.
Samsung fell 0.9 percent to close at 65,700 won on Tuesday after soaring to a record high 66,300 won on the previous day.
The share price of Samsung was only 56,600 won on Oct. 30, while that of SK hynix was 79,900 won.
Foreigners have been scooping up Samsung stocks in the last nine days. Foreigners have been also buying SK hynix shares in the last 10 days.
Analysts said foreign investors are buying local semiconductor stocks as they anticipate a big boom in the memory market next year.
Memory chip prices have been falling in recent quarters as server companies adjust their inventory levels, but analysts believe they will rebound next year.
"We expect to see a 'big cycle' in the memory market next year on demand recovery and short supplies," said Choi Do-yeon, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Financial Investment. "There is almost no memory investment in 2020 for the production in 2021."
Analysts said local chipmakers are still undervalued when it comes to share prices and that gives them more room to grow compared to other companies.
According to a report from KB Securities, share prices of the top eight caps on the KOSPI, excluding Samsung and SK hynix, have jumped more than 80 percent on average from the beginning of the year.
But Samsung managed to increase about 20 percent over the period, while SK hynix saw only a 3.5 percent increase from Jan. 2.
"Considering their performance outlook for 2021 and low valuations, this may be a good opportunity for investors to purchase such stocks in the fourth quarter," said Kim Dong-won, an analyst at KB Securities.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea signs RCEP trade pact after summit with 14 partner nations
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 4th day; tougher virus curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
5
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square