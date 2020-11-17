E-commerce leader Coupang becomes 3rd-largest employer in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading e-commerce operator Coupang became the country's third-largest employer in the third quarter thanks to its increased hiring despite the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Tuesday.
Coupang's head count came to 43,171 as of the end of September this year, the third-highest figure after Samsung Electronics Co.'s 104,723 and Hyundai Motor Co.'s 68,242, according to the data from corporate tracker CEO Score.
Coupang placed fourth in the employment rankings in the second quarter, but the company outstripped home electronics giant LG Electronics Inc. with a workforce of 40,500.
Coupang's advance came as the e-commerce giant newly employed 13,744 workers between February and September despite the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea in late January.
Hanwha Solutions Corp. was the second-biggest gainer with 3,025 additions over the cited period, followed by Samsung Electronics with 2,895.
Coupang said its workforce rose sharply during the period as it hired more delivery workers, whose number exceeded 10,000 as of the end of July.
