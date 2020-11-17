N. Korea unlikely to ease border control 'for the time being': ministry official
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is unlikely to ease its border restrictions "for the time being" as it appears to remain on high alert against COVID-19 and to be seeking tougher preventive measures, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
On Monday, the North's state media reported that leader Kim Jong-un held a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party and stressed the need to "keep a high alert, build a tight blocking wall and further intensify the anti-epidemic work."
"Recently, there was some media speculation that the border closure between the North and China will be lifted, but the North has taken tougher virus preventive measures as seen in the politburo meeting," the ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"Given that other countries are also taking tougher preventive measures amid worries over a resurgence in time for winter, the North is not likely to ease its border closure for the time being," he added.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has maintained its tight border closure with China since earlier this year. The prolonged border closure is believed to be taking a toll on its fragile economy already under the stain of global sanctions.
Local media reports recently speculated that the North might be easing or lifting its border restrictions, including the possible resumption of the operation of international trains to and from neighboring China.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
Rolling Stone to launch Korean edition starting Nov.
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
2
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week
-
5
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square