Korea Shipbuilding bags 986 bln won in orders from Oceania
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a combined 986 billion won (US$890.5 million) worth of orders to build 10 very large crude-oil carriers (VLCCs).
Three VLCCs will be built by its unit Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and seven VLCCs will be built by its unit Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.
The 300,000-ton vessels will be delivered by March 2023 to unidentified customers, the company said.
With the deals, Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to build 21 VLCCs, taking up 70 percent of the global VLCC market so far this year, the company said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
4
BTS to headline Big Hit's year-end concert: agency
-
5
Born-to-sing sibling duo AKMU keeps evolving in new single
-
1
EXO's Kai to debut solo this month: agency
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ambiguous Dance Company: the dance group behind weirdly wonderful tourism promotional videos that have gone viral
-
4
Rolling Stone to launch Korean edition starting Nov.
-
5
BTS shares details of upcoming album 'BE'
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of another wave of pandemic as new virus cases over 200 for 3rd day
-
2
Distancing scheme in greater Seoul raised to Level 1.5 amid virus resurgence
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases over 200 for 3rd day; stronger virus curbs 'seriously' considered
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't moving to raise distancing rules in Seoul, Gangwon areas this week
-
5
Seoul city begins renovation of landmark Gwanghwamun Square