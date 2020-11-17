Unification minister to discuss denuclearization with ex-U.S. defense secretary
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young will hold a video call with former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry this week, the ministry said Tuesday, as the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over.
The videoconference, set for Wednesday, comes amid uncertainty over Biden's policy on North Korea.
"We also need to explore ways to find a solution to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula with the new U.S. administration, so we decided to hold the meeting so that the minister can exchange views with experts," a unification ministry official said.
Perry, who served as defense secretary under President Bill Clinton's administration from 1994-1997, is known for his 1999 proposal for a three-stage resolution to North Korea's weapons of mass destruction, the so-called Perry Process.
