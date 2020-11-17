Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Unification minister to discuss denuclearization with ex-U.S. defense secretary

All News 11:43 November 17, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young will hold a video call with former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry this week, the ministry said Tuesday, as the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over.

The videoconference, set for Wednesday, comes amid uncertainty over Biden's policy on North Korea.

"We also need to explore ways to find a solution to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula with the new U.S. administration, so we decided to hold the meeting so that the minister can exchange views with experts," a unification ministry official said.

Perry, who served as defense secretary under President Bill Clinton's administration from 1994-1997, is known for his 1999 proposal for a three-stage resolution to North Korea's weapons of mass destruction, the so-called Perry Process.

Former Defense Secretary William Perry attends a discussion on North Korea's nuclear and missiles programs in Washington on Jan. 9, 2017. Perry said shooting down North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles over international waters is one of the ways to disrupt its ICBM tests that the U.S. should consider if new negotiations with Pyongyang break down. (Yonhap)

